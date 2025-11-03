No. 18 Tennessee hosts Mercer to start season

Mercer Bears at Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -28.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -28.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee opens the season at home against Mercer.

Tennessee went 30-8 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Volunteers averaged 6.9 steals, 4.7 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

Mercer went 7-13 in SoCon action and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Bears shot 43.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

