No. 18 Tennessee hosts Mercer to begin season

Mercer Bears at Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -26.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -26.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee starts the season at home against Mercer.

Tennessee finished 30-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Volunteers averaged 6.9 steals, 4.7 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

Mercer went 7-13 in SoCon action and 5-11 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.