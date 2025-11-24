No. 18 North Carolina faces Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and No. 18 North Carolina square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Tar Heels are 5-0 in non-conference play. North Carolina is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

The Bonnies have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Saint Bonaventure has a 5-0 record against teams over .500.

North Carolina averages 88.0 points, 20.0 more per game than the 68.0 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 15.8 percentage points above the 32.7% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 12.6 points. Caleb Wilson is shooting 66.1% and averaging 20.6 points.

Darryl Simmons II is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 16.0 points.

