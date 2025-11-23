No. 17 Vanderbilt women dominate throughout in 99-43 rout of Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points, Aubrey Galvan and Sacha Washington had double-doubles, and No. 17 Vanderbilt…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points, Aubrey Galvan and Sacha Washington had double-doubles, and No. 17 Vanderbilt blew out Tennessee State 99-43 on Sunday.

Galvan scored 16 points and her 15 assists were two shy of the program record. Washington scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Justine Pissott added 12 points for Vandy (6-0).

Blakes scored 10 points in a 19-0 run in the first quarter on the way to a 31-6 lead heading to the second period. A 21-0 run over the first six minutes of the quarter made it 52-6.

The Tigers made three field goals in the first half and their 19 turnovers led to 26 points for Vanderbilt, which led 56-10 at halftime.

Galvan scored 12 straight Vanderbilt points in one stretch of the third quarter and the lead reached 58 points. Vandy led 81-27 heading to the final period.

Vanderbilt went up by 60 a couple of times early in the fourth quarter and the lead peaked at 61 with two free throws by Monique Williams with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

Aaniya Webb scored 16 points for the Tigers (1-5), who shot only 27% and had 29 turnovers.

Vanderbilt has won 16-straight games in the series.

The Commodores have reached 6-0 for the third consecutive season. The last two teams started 7-0.

Vanderbilt: Thursday vs. Oregon State at the Paradise Jam

Tennessee State: William & Mary visits on Saturday

