No. 17 Vanderbilt visits Western Kentucky following Blakes’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:51 AM

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (2-2)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Vanderbilt visits Western Kentucky after Mikayla Blakes scored 26 points in Vanderbilt’s 75-65 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

Western Kentucky went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 23-9 overall. The Lady Toppers averaged 11.0 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Vanderbilt finished 9-9 in SEC games and 7-4 on the road last season. The Commodores averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 35.8 in the paint, 23.4 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

