No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores square off against the BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars (7-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (7-0)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Vanderbilt squares off against BYU in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Commodores are 7-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC scoring 87.3 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Cougars are 7-0 in non-conference play. BYU has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Vanderbilt averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game BYU gives up. BYU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is scoring 24.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Commodores. Aubrey Galvan is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.2%.

Sydney Benally is shooting 20.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 assists and 2.4 steals. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 12.3 points and 1.9 steals.

