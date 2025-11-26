No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores and the Oregon State Beavers square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Oregon State Beavers (5-1) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0)
Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Vanderbilt takes on Oregon State at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.
The Commodores have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Vanderbilt is 4-0 against opponents over .500.
The Beavers have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon State ranks third in the WCC with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Nene Sow averaging 7.0.
Vanderbilt averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Commodores. Sacha Washington is averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 57.7%.
Tiara Bolden is averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Beavers. Lara Alonso-Basurto is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.
