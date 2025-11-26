No. 17 Tennessee squares off against Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -3.5; over/under is…

Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee plays Kansas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Volunteers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks sixth in college basketball with 20.7 assists per game. Ja’Kobi Gillespie leads the Volunteers averaging 5.4.

The Jayhawks have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Kansas averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Nate Ament is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.6 points.

Flory Bidunga is shooting 69.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Jayhawks. Tre White is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

