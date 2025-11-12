No. 17 TCU women set Campbell-era scoring mark in 122-39 win over Tennessee State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Maddie Scherr scored 22 points with six 3-pointers, Marta Suarez added 19 points and No.…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Maddie Scherr scored 22 points with six 3-pointers, Marta Suarez added 19 points and No. 17 TCU women beat Tennessee State 122-39 on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs set a points record under coach Mark Campbell.

TCU hung 59 points in the first half — its most in an opening half since 2009 — then buried the game with a 17-0 run to open the third quarter. Scherr went 6 of 6 from deep and 6 of 6 at the line, and Suarez tallied six rebounds and two steals as the Horned Frogs (3-0) shot 58.8% overall and 17 of 27 from 3.

Donovyn Hunter scored 16 points with three steals, and Olivia Miles added 17 points, 11 assists and five steals. Clara Silva finished with seven points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and freshman Natalie Mazurek hit three 3-pointers, including two during a closing 19-4 burst that nudged TCU over the 120-point mark.

Tennessee State (0-3) got 13 points from Amiyah Ferguson off the bench, but the Lady Tigers struggled to manage TCU’s tempo and pressure. TSU shot 28.1% from the field, went 3 of 16 from distance and committed 32 turnovers that fueled TCU’s transition game.

TCU: The Horned Frogs will face off against No. 10 N.C. State on Sunday.

