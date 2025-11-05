No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs welcome the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday

North Carolina A&T Aggies at TCU Horned Frogs Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU faces N.C. A&T.

TCU finished 34-4 overall a season ago while going 21-0 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

N.C. A&T finished 7-8 on the road and 19-12 overall a season ago. The Aggies averaged 13.5 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

