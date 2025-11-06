No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs to play the North Carolina A&T Aggies Thursday

North Carolina A&T Aggies at TCU Horned Frogs Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU plays N.C. A&T.

TCU finished 21-0 at home last season while going 34-4 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 76.7 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.7% from deep last season.

N.C. A&T went 19-12 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Aggies averaged 13.5 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.