No. 17 Michigan State hosts Detroit Mercy after Lovejoy’s 20-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-4) at Michigan State Spartans (4-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits No. 17 Michigan State after Orlando Lovejoy scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 72-62 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Michigan State finished 15-1 at home a season ago while going 30-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 36.4 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 15.6 on fast breaks.

The Titans are 0-3 in road games. Detroit Mercy is the Horizon League leader with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ayden Carter averaging 4.2.

