No. 17 Michigan State faces East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (2-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Michigan State squares off against East Carolina at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Spartans are 5-0 in non-conference play. Michigan State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pirates have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. East Carolina allows 81.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Michigan State averages 79.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 81.6 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Spartans. Kur Teng is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Joran Riley is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Pirates. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 17 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

