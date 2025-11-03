No. 17 Illinois hosts Jackson State for season opener

Jackson State Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -30.5; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -30.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois starts the season at home against Jackson State.

Illinois went 22-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 10.1 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second-chance points and 23.7 bench points last season.

Jackson State went 16-18 overall last season while going 6-15 on the road. The Tigers averaged 7.1 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

