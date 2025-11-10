No. 17 Illinois faces No. 10 Texas Tech after Boswell’s 31-point outing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois hosts No. 10 Texas Tech after Kylan Boswell scored 31 points in Illinois’ 113-70 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Illinois finished 22-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.8 last season.

Texas Tech went 28-9 overall with an 8-2 record on the road last season. The Red Raiders allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

