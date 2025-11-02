No. 17 Illinois begins season at home against Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois begins the…

Jackson State Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois begins the season at home against Jackson State.

Illinois went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Fighting Illini averaged 14.9 assists per game on 28.7 made field goals last season.

Jackson State finished 16-18 overall last season while going 6-15 on the road. The Tigers averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

