No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play in Cypress Lake, Florida

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -11; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and No. 16 North Carolina square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Tar Heels are 5-0 in non-conference play. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 43.2 boards. Caleb Wilson leads the Tar Heels with 10.0 rebounds.

The Bonnies have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

North Carolina scores 88.0 points, 20.0 more per game than the 68.0 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure scores 15.2 more points per game (78.4) than North Carolina allows (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 20.6 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 64.3%.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 18.6 points for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 16.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.