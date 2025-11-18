No. 16 NC State hosts Coastal Carolina following Hueston’s 21-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (2-2) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (2-2)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits No. 16 NC State after Tracey Hueston scored 21 points in Coastal Carolina’s 82-59 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

NC State finished 28-7 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Wolfpack averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Chanticleers are 1-2 on the road. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Tateyoina Harris averaging 7.4.

