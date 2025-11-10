No. 16 Iowa State squares off against Mississippi State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State faces Mississippi State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Iowa State went 25-10 overall with a 10-2 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 80.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 9.1 steals, 4.4 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.