No. 16 Iowa State plays Mississippi State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State will take on Mississippi State at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Iowa State went 25-10 overall with a 10-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 37.3 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Mississippi State finished 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 74.2 points per game and shot 43.9% from the field last season.

