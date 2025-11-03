No. 16 Iowa State hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in season opener

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Iowa State Cyclones Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -35.5; over/under is…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -35.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State hosts Fairleigh Dickinson for the season opener.

Iowa State went 25-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Cyclones averaged 80.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-15 on the road. The Knights averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.