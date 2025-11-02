Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 16 Iowa State…

No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones open season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in the season opener.

Iowa State finished 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-15 on the road. The Knights shot 43.6% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up