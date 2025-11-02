No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones open season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Iowa State Cyclones Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State hosts…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in the season opener.

Iowa State finished 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-15 on the road. The Knights shot 43.6% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

