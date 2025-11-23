No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 14 St. John’s Red Storm meet

St. John’s Red Storm (3-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones…

St. John’s Red Storm (3-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-0)

Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State will take on No. 14 St. John’s at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Iowa State went 25-10 overall with a 10-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 37.3 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

St. John’s went 31-5 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Red Storm averaged 15.7 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

