No. 15 UCLA Bruins and the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats meet

Arizona Wildcats (3-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-0)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UCLA will face No. 5 Arizona at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

UCLA finished 23-11 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Arizona went 24-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 82.5 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

