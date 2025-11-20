No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech will take on Wake Forest at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Texas Tech finished 28-9 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Red Raiders averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

Wake Forest went 21-11 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Demon Deacons averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.