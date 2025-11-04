Live Radio
No. 15 Notre Dame takes on Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:45 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Notre Dame takes on Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference play.

Notre Dame went 28-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 21.3 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 13.4 bench points last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 12-4 on the road and 29-4 overall last season. The Knights averaged 14.3 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

