No. 15 Notre Dame and Fairleigh Dickinson to meet in cross-conference contest

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Notre Dame and Fairleigh Dickinson square off in non-conference action.

Notre Dame finished 28-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Irish gave up 61.9 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 29-4 overall last season while going 12-4 on the road. The Knights shot 41.8% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

