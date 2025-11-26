No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones and the Syracuse Orange play in Las Vegas, Nevada

Syracuse Orange (4-2) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (6-0) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -8.5; over/under…

Syracuse Orange (4-2) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (6-0)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -8.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa State plays Syracuse at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Cyclones have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 scoring 90.5 points while shooting 51.7% from the field.

The Orange are 4-2 in non-conference play. Syracuse scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.4 points per game.

Iowa State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Kiyan Anthony is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Orange. Donnie Freeman is averaging 17.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.