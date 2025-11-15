No. 15 Duke set for road matchup with the Liberty Lady Flames

Duke Blue Devils (2-2) at Liberty Lady Flames (2-1) Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays No.…

Duke Blue Devils (2-2) at Liberty Lady Flames (2-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays No. 15 Duke.

Liberty went 26-7 overall a season ago while going 13-1 at home. The Flames allowed opponents to score 60.2 points per game and shoot 37.3% from the field last season.

Duke went 29-8 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Blue Devils averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 56.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.