No. 15 Duke hosts Norfolk State following Clinton’s 21-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (2-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-1) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State…

Norfolk State Spartans (2-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays No. 15 Duke after Jasha Clinton scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 77-53 win against the Virginia State Trojans.

Duke went 29-8 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 16.5 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

Norfolk State finished 17-0 in MEAC play and 12-3 on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.