No. 15 Alabama starts season at home against North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -33.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Alabama hosts North Dakota in the season opener.

Alabama went 28-9 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.7 points per game last season, 18.1 from the free-throw line and 31.5 from beyond the arc.

North Dakota finished 6-12 in Summit League play and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.