No. 15 Alabama plays No. 5 St. John’s after Philon’s 22-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -6.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Alabama plays No. 5 St. John’s after Labaron Philon scored 22 points in Alabama’s 91-62 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

St. John’s went 31-5 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Red Storm gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Alabama finished 28-9 overall with a 9-3 record on the road last season. The Crimson Tide gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.