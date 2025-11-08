Live Radio
No. 15 Alabama plays No. 5 St. John’s after Philon’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:42 AM

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -6.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Alabama plays No. 5 St. John’s after Labaron Philon scored 22 points in Alabama’s 91-62 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

St. John’s went 31-5 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Red Storm gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Alabama finished 28-9 overall with a 9-3 record on the road last season. The Crimson Tide gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

