No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide begin season at home against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -33;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -33; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Alabama hosts North Dakota in the season opener.

Alabama finished 28-9 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

North Dakota finished 2-12 on the road and 12-21 overall a season ago. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 77.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.5 last season.

