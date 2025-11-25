No. 14 St. John’s Red Storm take on the Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (4-0) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (3-2) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Baylor Bears (4-0) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (3-2)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -4.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 St. John’s will play Baylor at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Red Storm are 3-2 in non-conference play. St. John’s ranks third in the Big East with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 4.4.

Baylor went 20-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Bears allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

