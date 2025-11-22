No. 14 North Carolina plays UNC Greensboro, looks for 4th straight home win

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Tar Heels play UNC Greensboro.

The Tar Heels are 2-0 on their home court. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ciera Toomey averaging 3.4.

The Spartans are 1-3 in road games. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon with 16.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Rylan Moffitt averaging 2.8.

North Carolina averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 50.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 55.0 North Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Indya Nivar is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Nyla Brooks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Makiah Asidanya is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

