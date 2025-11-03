No. 14 Iowa State women beat St. Thomas-Minnesota for NCAA-leading 31st straight season-opening win

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 20 points, Addy Brown had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists, and…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 20 points, Addy Brown had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists, and No. 14 Iowa State beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 85-36 on Monday for its NCAA-leading 31st straight season-opening victory.

Iowa State, which began the season ranked in the AP preseason poll for the 14th time in program history, is coming off its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance. The Cyclones have played in each of the last six NCAA championships, one of 15 programs in the country to do so.

Crooks entered as one of the best post players in the country after leading the Big 12 Conference with 23.4 points per game while shooting over 60% from the floor last season.

Arizona transfer Jada Williams added nine points and four rebounds for Iowa State, and freshman Reese Beaty had five points, four rebounds and four assists.

Iowa State led 43-19 at halftime behind 12 points from Crooks. St. Thomas-Minnesota was just 7 of 25 from the field, with four field goals and 12 points coming from Alyssa Sand.

Sand paced St. Thomas-Minnesota with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Tommies turned it over 20 times.

Iowa State’s next Power Four opponent is No. 21 Iowa on Dec. 10.

