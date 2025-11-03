No. 14 Iowa State hosts St. Thomas in season opener

Saint Thomas Tommies at Iowa State Cyclones
Ames, Iowa; Monday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State opens the season at home against St. Thomas.
Iowa State finished 23-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Cyclones averaged 76.8 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.9% from deep last season.
St. Thomas finished 16-14 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Tommies allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shot 44.3% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
