No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones start season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies at Iowa State Cyclones
Ames, Iowa; Monday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State starts the season at home against St. Thomas.
Iowa State went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 10.9 bench points last season.
St. Thomas finished 8-9 in Summit action and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Tommies shot 44.3% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
