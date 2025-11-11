No. 14 Illinois faces No. 11 Texas Tech following Boswell’s 31-point outing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -4; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois takes on No. 11 Texas Tech after Kylan Boswell scored 31 points in Illinois’ 113-70 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Illinois went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.6 points per game last season, 16.7 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from deep.

Texas Tech went 28-9 overall last season while going 8-2 on the road. The Red Raiders averaged 80.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

