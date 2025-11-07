No. 14 Arkansas visits No. 22 Michigan State after Brazile’s 25-point showing

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5;…

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas takes on No. 22 Michigan State after Trevon Brazile scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 109-77 win over the Southern Jaguars.

Michigan State went 15-1 at home last season while going 30-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 16.5 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

Arkansas went 9-11 in SEC games and 4-6 on the road last season. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shot 41.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

