No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks tip off season at home against the Southern Jaguars

Southern Jaguars at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas hosts Southern for the season opener.

Arkansas finished 22-14 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Southern went 20-12 overall with a 9-10 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars gave up 68.3 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

