No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks tip off season at home against the Southern Jaguars

Southern Jaguars at Arkansas Razorbacks
Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas hosts Southern for the season opener.
Arkansas finished 22-14 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.
Southern went 20-12 overall with a 9-10 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars gave up 68.3 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.