No. 13 St. John’s faces William & Mary following Ejiofor’s 27-point game

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-1)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -28.5; over/under is 177.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 St. John’s faces William & Mary after Zuby Ejiofor scored 27 points in St. John’s 103-96 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

St. John’s went 31-5 overall a season ago while going 18-0 at home. The Red Storm averaged 78.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

William & Mary finished 11-6 in CAA action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Tribe averaged 7.2 steals, 1.8 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

