No. 13 Ole Miss squares off against Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (6-1) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (5-0)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and No. 13 Ole Miss play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Rebels have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Ole Miss ranks third in the SEC with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Christeen Iwuala averaging 3.6.

The Badgers are 6-1 in non-conference play. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Ole Miss averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 26.9 more points per game (76.7) than Ole Miss gives up to opponents (49.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Rebels. Iwuala is averaging 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 64.8%.

Kyrah Daniels is averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 12.7 points.

