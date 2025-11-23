No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels play the Longwood Lancers on 4-game win streak

Longwood Lancers (4-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ole Miss…

Longwood Lancers (4-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ole Miss comes into a matchup against Longwood as winners of four consecutive games.

Ole Miss finished 22-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 21.9 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

The Lancers are 0-2 on the road. Longwood averages 18.7 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Jasmine Peaks with 4.0.

