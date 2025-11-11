No. 13 Ole Miss hosts Southern following McMahon’s 20-point showing

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ole Miss…

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ole Miss hosts Southern after Cotie McMahon scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 84-45 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Ole Miss went 22-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 15 from beyond the arc.

Southern finished 21-15 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 10.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

