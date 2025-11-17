No. 13 Ole Miss faces Memphis after Iwuala’s 22-point performance

Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) at Memphis Tigers (2-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ole Miss…

Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) at Memphis Tigers (2-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ole Miss faces Memphis after Christeen Iwuala scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 94-44 win over the Southern Jaguars.

Memphis went 7-23 overall a season ago while going 6-9 at home. The Tigers averaged 68.9 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

Ole Miss finished 8-3 on the road and 22-11 overall a season ago. The Rebels averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point distance last season.

