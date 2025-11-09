No. 13 Michigan uses dominant start to rout Harvard 84-55

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 18 points, Mila Holloway added 17 and No. 13 Michigan used a…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 18 points, Mila Holloway added 17 and No. 13 Michigan used a strong first quarter to cruise to an 84-55 win over Harvard on Sunday.

Syla Swords had 14 points for the Wolverines (2-0), who shot 55%.

Abigail Wright scored 17 points to lead the Crimson. Karlee White scored 12 of her 15 in the second half, making 9 of 11 from the foul line, and Olivia Jones added 11.

Michigan broke away from a 7-7 tie with 17-straight points, the first four from Olson, who also hit a 3-pointer. Swords also contributed a pair of baskets and the lead was 24-8 after one quarter. The Wolverines hit 10 of 15 shots, the Crimson 3 of 12 with 10 turnovers.

Harvard missed its last nine shots in the first quarter and first two of the second, finishing the first half 9 of 27 to trail 40-24. Michigan had eight turnovers in the second quarter and but shot 58% for the half.

The Wolverines pushed the lead to 61-41 after three quarters. Reserves pushed the lead to 29 as Harvard was 2 of 10 with seven turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Crimson finished with 26 giveaways and Michigan had 20.

#1 UCONN 99, FLORIDA STATE 67

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half and Sarah Strong added 21 as top-ranked UConn defeated Florida State to win its home opener for the 35th season in a row.

Kayleigh Heckel added 12 points and six steals off the bench for UConn.

Florida State was led by Sole Williams with 14 points. Allie Kubek and Jasmine Shaver added 11 points each.

UConn got off to a bit of a sluggish start, missing seven of its first nine layups. The Huskies used a late basket by Heckel to take a 10-point lead after the first quarter. Heckel’s defense was her calling card in the second quarter. She had five of UConn’s eight steals in the quarter.

Strong had five points and Fudd added four points during a 12-0 run to push UConn’s lead to 17. After a pair of free throws by Pania Davis, the Huskies ended the second quarter on a 10-0 run with Fudd scoring the final eight points to give UConn the 51-27 lead at halftime.

#5 LSU 118, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 70

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley each scored 19 points to lead LSU over Georgia Southern.

The senior from Savannah, Georgia, also had six assists and four rebounds in the road game that was scheduled to give her a chance to play near home.

Fulwiley scored a quick nine points in the first quarter off the bench. ZaKiyah Johnson scored 17 points and Kate Koval had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Six LSU (3-0) players scored in double figures. The Tigers shot 52.9% from the floor and went 9 of 20 from 3-point range.

#7 DUKE 91, HOLY CROSS 48

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier poured in 27 points to go with nine rebounds, and Duke bounced back to beat Holy Cross .

Jordan Wood had 18 points and nine rebounds. Ashlon Jackson added 15 points, and Delaney Thomas contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the Blue Devils, who were coming off a 58-52 loss to No. 16 Baylor last Monday in Paris.

Fournier, the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year and first-time starter, had 13 of Duke’s 23 points in the third quarter. She finished 11-of-17 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. As a team, the Blue Devils hit 12 3s and shot 50%.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly led Holy Cross (1-1) with 11 points and seven rebounds.

#8 TENNESSEE 72, UT MARTIN 61

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nya Robertson scored 17 points as the Lady Vols overcame a quick turnaround Sunday and beat UT Martin.

This was the third game in six days and second since Friday night for Tennessee, and the Lady Vols trailed by as much as eight early playing the program’s first game in Martin since 1997.

This was the Pat Summitt Heritage Classic on the other court in the Volunteer State named for the late Tennessee coach. The Lady Vols now have won 16 straight in this series with their losses coming when then-Pat Head played for UT Martin in 1971 and 1972.

#18 USC 69, #9 NC STATE 68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jazzy Davidson scored 21 points and made the go-ahead layup with 8.2 seconds left as Southern Cal took down North Carolina State.

Davidson’s late game heroics — where she cut hard to the basket and caught Kennedy Smith’s inbounds pass in stride — capped off an impressive second half for the USC freshman, as she scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting after halftime.

The Trojans were also bolstered by Londynn Jones’ 19 points. Smith added 10 points and eight rebounds.

N.C. State was powered by Zoe Brooks, who had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Following Davidson’s go-ahead layup, USC’s Malia Samuels stole the ball from Brooks during a desperate drive to the basket. N.C. State had one more chance to win the game with under two seconds to play, but the Wolfpack’s inbounds pass was picked off by Smith.

#10 MARYLAND 85, GEORGETOWN 66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Freshman Addi Mack scored 17 of her 23 points during the fourth quarter and Maryland stormed back from a double-digit deficit to beat Georgetown.

Fellow freshman Lea Bartelme added 13 points for Maryland, which closed the game on a 38-9 run after trailing for most of the second quarter and throughout the third. The Terrapins also sank their final eight field goals.

Khia Miller scored 18 points and Khadee Hession added 14 for Georgetown in the first meeting between the schools inside the Capital Beltway since Nov. 13, 2011.

#14 IOWA STATE 99, SACRED HEART 34

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 21 points, Alisa Williams scored 12 of her 14 in the second half, and Iowa State rolled to a victory over Sacred Heart.

Reese Beaty had 13 points, Addy Brown scored 12 and Lilly Tauleilei 10 as five Cyclones reached double figures.

Iowa State went on a 19-3 run in the second quarter to go up 54-17 at the half. Crooks scored the first eight points of the third quarter for The Cyclones, going 3 for 5 from the field and 2 for 2 from the line before being subbing out. Williams shot 5 for 7 from field-goal range and added seven rebounds in the second half.

#15 NOTRE DAME 116, CHICAGO STATE 58

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 32 points, KK Bransford and Cassandre Prosper set career highs, and Notre Dame doubled up Chicago State on Sunday.

Bransford scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds — both career highs. Prosper had career highs in points with 28 and steals with eight. Vanessa de Jesus scored 15 points and Gisela Sanchez 11. Hidalgo had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Aiyanna Culver led Chicago State with 16 points. The Cougars had 30 turnovers.

Notre Dame scored 35 points in the first quarter, led by Prosper with 12 points. The Irish went on to lead 62-29 at halftime and 98-38 through three quarters after outscoring Chicago State 36-9 in the third.

#16 BAYLOR 76, LINDENWOOD 63

#17 TCU 88, SAM HOUSTON 46

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 22 points and nine assists, Donovyn Hunter added 20 points and six assists, and the TCU women beat Sam Houston.

Miles, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, made 8 of 11 from the field and Hunter was 7of-11 shooting, 5 of 8 from 3-point range, for TCU (2-0), which shot 58% overall and limited the Bearkats to 29% (19 of 66) shooting. Clara Silva added nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Horned Frogs.

Silva scored six points as TCU opened the game with a 13-0 run — as Sam Houston missed its first eight shots and went scoreless for the first five-plus minutes — and led by double figures for the final 33 1/2 minutes.

#20 LOUISVILLE 89, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajian Roberts matched her career high with 23 points and Louisville pulled away from Northern Kentucky.

With Roberts scoring 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, the Cardinals outscored the Norse 54-29 in the second half.

Reyna Scott added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Mackenly Randolph 10 and three players had nine points for Louisville, including Laura Ziegler, who had 11 rebounds. The Cardinals shot 55%, 64% in the second half (23 of 36).

Kamora Morgan scored 13 points for Northern Kentucky with Mya Meredith adding 12 and Maddie Moody 11. The Norse shot 31% in the second half.

#21 IOWA 119, EVANSVILLE 43

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Layla Hays scored 20 off the bench, and Chazadi Wright and Ava Heiden recorded double-doubles for Iowa in a win over Evansville.

The Hawkeyes had six scorers in double digits. Wright scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Heiden added 14 points and 10 assists.

Iowa pulled away off a 25-0 run that started with 3:40 left in the third quarter and ended with 6:22 left in the game. Iowa shot 65% from the field and 54% from 3-point range, including netting nine 3’s in the first quarter.

#22 OKLAHOMA STATE 112, ORAL ROBERTS 62

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Achol Akot had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading seven in double-figure scoring, and Oklahoma State routed Oral Roberts.

Jadyn Wooten compiled 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Cowgirls (4-0). Micah Gray scored 14 points, Stailee Heard and Amari Whiting 13 each, Lena Girardi 12 and Haleigh Timmer 10. Gray had nine assists.

Jalei Oglesby scored 24 points and Anna Trusty had 14 for Oral Roberts (2-1).

The Cowgirls scored a school-record 37 points in the first quarter on 79% shooting (15 for 19) and had 26 points in the paint. Oklahoma State led 64-28 at halftime, already with four players in double figures. Akot had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

It was 91-43 after three quarters.

#23 MICHIGAN STATE 92, EASTERN MICHIGAN 60

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rashunda Jones, Grace VanSlooten and reserve Jalyn Brown scored 15 points apiece and Michigan State coasted to a win over Eastern Michigan.

Theryn Hallock added 14 for the Spartans, who forced 30 turnovers.

Sis Eleko scored 18 points for the Eagles, Fernanda Ovalle added 15 and Peyton Hill 10.

The Spartans led 19-15 after one quarter but used a 15-0 burst in the second for a 37-20 lead and closed the half with 11 straight points to go up 48-26 at the break.

Jones had 11 points and VanSlooten 10 as Michigan State made 10 of 11 shots inside the arc and 9 of 11 free throws. Eastern Michigan shot 3 of 9 with 13 turnovers in the second quarter. The Eagles had four 10-second violations by halftime.

#24 KENTUCKY 81, BUFFALO 47

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Teonni Key also had a double-double and Kentucky cruised to a win over Buffalo.

Key had 17 and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats and Strack had four blocks.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 19-6 lead in the first quarter and held the Bulls to 7-of-28 shooting in the first half. The Wildcats led 37-17 at the half.

Buffalo stayed even in the third quarter but the Wildcats extended their lead to 34 in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky finished the game shooting 30 for 65 from the field, compared to Buffalo’s 17 for 56.

