No. 13 Michigan hosts Canisius to tip off season

Canisius Golden Griffins at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Michigan hosts Canisius in the season opener.

Michigan went 23-11 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines averaged 8.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Canisius went 10-21 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Golden Griffins gave up 64.7 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

