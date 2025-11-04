No. 13 Michigan hosts Canisius for season opener

Canisius Golden Griffins at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Michigan starts the…

Canisius Golden Griffins at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Michigan starts the season at home against Canisius.

Michigan finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Wolverines averaged 20.0 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 9.2 bench points last season.

Canisius finished 9-12 in MAAC games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Golden Griffins averaged 55.1 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field and 28.3% from behind the arc last season.

