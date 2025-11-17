No. 13 Gonzaga’s 122-50 win over Southern Utah marks second-largest victory in program history

SPOKANE (AP) — Braden Huff scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Davis Fogle had a career-high 19 points as…

SPOKANE (AP) — Braden Huff scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Davis Fogle had a career-high 19 points as No. 13 Gonzaga beat Southern Utah 122-50 on Monday night.

Mario Saint-Supery added 16 points, seven assists and six steals in his first career start for the Bulldogs (5-0), who secured the second-largest scoring output and margin of victory in program history. Graham Ike and Adam Miller had 13 points apiece for Gonzaga.

Elijah Duval scored 10 points to lead Southern Utah (1-4) as it fell to its worst start under third-year coach Rob Jeter. The Thunderbirds struggled offensively all night, finishing with more turnovers (23) than made field goals (18).

Gonzaga jumped out to a 17-2 lead behind smothering defense and transition scoring. One early sequence began with Ike blocking a layup attempt from Zach Bell, nearly pinning the ball against the backboard. It ended with Adam Miller hoisting a lob to Tyon Grant-Foster for a two-handed finish.

NO. 16 IOWA STATE 96, STONEHILL 57

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey scored 23 points apiece and Iowa State pulled away late in the first half of a win over Stonehill.

Jefferson added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a terrific all-around performance that helped the Cyclones (4-0) to another lopsided victory. Their average winning margin is 33.3 points per game.

Iowa State missed all seven of its 3-point attempts in the first half but went 5 of 8 to start the second and put away the game. The Cyclones reeled off a 15-0 run and held Stonehill to one field goal over eight minutes spanning halftime. Back-to-back 3s by Killyan Toure and Jefferson made it 48-27, and it was a 30-point game when Jamarion Batemon hit a 3 midway through the second half.

Milan Momcilovic scored 16 points for Iowa State, and Lipsey added six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

NO. 20 TENNESSEE 91, RICE 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felix Okpara had 20 points and eight rebounds, Nate Ament added 19 points and 10 boards, and Tennessee cruised to a victory over Rice despite an injury to forward J.P. Estrella.

The 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore went down in a scrum of bodies in the first half and appeared to hurt his left knee.

Estrella entered averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season. He missed most of last season with a foot injury.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished with 17 points and eight assists for the Volunteers (4-0). Ethan Berg scored 11.

Nick Anderson led the Owls (2-3) with 19 points. Cam Carroll scored 14 and Jalen Smith had 10.

Gillespie had 10 points at halftime to lead the Vols to a 39-26 advantage.

NO. 24 WISCONSIN 94, SIU EDWARDSVILLE 69

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — John Blackwell scored 24 points, Nick Boyd added 22 and Wisconsin closed a four-game, season-opening homestand by defeating SIU Edwardsville.

Wisconsin has scored at least 85 points in each of its first four games for the first time since the 1975-76 season. Blackwell and Boyd led the way, with Blackwell going 5 of 6 on 3-point attempts and Boyd making 4 of 7.

Wisconsin plays its next three games away from Kohl Center as its schedule gets tougher. The Badgers have started 4-0 for the second straight year and the third time in four seasons.

Austin Rapp scored seven of his 15 points during a 16-0 run early in the second half that broke open a close game. Rapp also had eight rebounds to match Nolan Winter for the team lead.

Wisconsin committed just four turnovers.

NO. 25 NC STATE 85, VCU 79

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 28 points, Tre Holloman added 25 and North Carolina State marked its first appearance in the national rankings this season by beating VCU.

Matt Able had 12 points off the bench and Ven-Allen Lubin provided 11 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0), who overcame 17 turnovers.

Holloman made six free throws in the final 18 seconds to help N.C. State win its first November game in the Top 25 in 13 years.

Barry Evans had 18 points and Jadrian Tracey scored 16, including four 3-pointers, for the Rams (2-2). Lazar Djokovic finished with 13.

N.C. State coach Will Wade spent two seasons (2015-17) as VCU’s coach, and his former team refused to fade away.

The Wolfpack are 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season after winning for the 70th time in their last 74 nonconference home games.

